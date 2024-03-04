Man charged over death of grandmother (80s) in e-scooter crash in Dublin last year

A MAN HAS been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a grandmother who was fatally injured following a collision with an e-scooter in central Dublin last year.

Mary Bernie, who was in her 80s, was seriously injured at around 3pm on 20 June and died some days later at the Mater hospital.

Aaron Gumble, 28, was arrested this morning and appeared before Judge Monika Leech at Dublin District Court.

Gumble, of Drumalee Park, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, is accused of stealing an e-scooter at the Mater hospital, Eccles, Street, and dangerous driving causing the death of Bernie, who was from Dublin.

He is also charged with a hit-and-run offence for failing to keep the vehicle at the scene afterwards.

Judge Leech noted the accused was not making an application for bail at this stage.

Garda Ciaran Cummins amended one of the charges to replace the word bicycle with e-scooter.

He told the court that Gumble “made no reply to the charges”, and the garda also said he intended to object to bail.

Dressed in a black and orange tracksuit, Gumble has yet to indicate a plea and did not address the court but gestured to a person in the public gallery.

His solicitor said the accused faced serious charges, and it would be “in his best interests for the matter to be considered more carefully before applying for bail”.

Judge Leech remanded him in custody to appear again on 6 March, when the case will be listed for mention, to set a date for the bail hearing later this month.