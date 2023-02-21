Man (40s) due before court in relation to drone incident at Dublin Airport last year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a drone incident at Dublin Airport last year.
The man in his 40s was arrested earlier today and has since been charged by Ballymun gardaí investigating the drone activity at the airport that occurred on 2 July, 2022.
It is illegal to fly drones within 5 km of the airport and the daa has a drone detection system in operation that gives early warning of illegal activity.
The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.
