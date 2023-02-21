Advertisement

Tuesday 21 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport.
# Dublin Airport
Man (40s) due before court in relation to drone incident at Dublin Airport last year
The man was arrested by Ballymun gardaí earlier today in relation to a drone incident in July of last year.
2.7k
0
1 hour ago

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a drone incident at Dublin Airport last year.

The man in his 40s was arrested earlier today and has since been charged by Ballymun gardaí investigating the drone activity at the airport that occurred on 2 July, 2022.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5 km of the airport and the daa has a drone detection system in operation that gives early warning of illegal activity.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

