Polish man charged with drugs offences after Limerick Garda operation targeting organised crime

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with drugs offences, as part of a Garda operation targeting organised criminal activity in the Limerick region yesterday.

Michael Kalinowski, 36, with an address at Clonunion Cottage, Adare, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court, and was charged with one count of possession of almost €80,000 worth of suspected drugs, and one count of simple possession.

Kalinowski, a Polish national, was provided with a interpreter during the hearing before Judge Paul Kelly, President of the District Court.

Kalinowski is accused of possession of €65,000 worth of amphetamine tablets and €14.500 worth of suspected cannabis, at a location in Limerick yesterday.

The court was told he has lived in Ireland for the past 12 years and has a “significant” history of employment.

The accused recently changed jobs, having previously worked as a “delivery driver” and was now working as a “warehouse operative” for the past six weeks, on a weekly income of €450.

Garda Ryan Hill, Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, Henry Street Garda Station, said he arrested Kalinowski at 11.57pm yesterday.

Garda Hill said the accused “made no reply” after he was charged and cautioned under Section 15 and Section 3 of The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Kalinowski agreed to adhere to a number of strict bail conditions which the court imposed.

The bail terms include, that, the accused provide gardaí with a contact mobile telephone number which is to be in-credit and charged at all times; reside at an address at which he is renting, in Adare, and that he inform gardaí if he requires a change of address.

Kalinowski also agreed to sign on daily at Roxboro Road Garda Station, between the hours of 9am-9pm, as well as obey a nightly curfew of between the hours of 11pm-7am.

He also agreed to surrender his passport and not apply for replacement travel documents.

Inspector Liam Wallace, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said that “given the nature of the charges and the amount of drugs involved” the State was seeking an Independent Surety of €2,000, of which €1,000 had to be approved by gardaí.

Inspector Wallace said gardaí had concerns Kalinowski had “no immediate ties” in Ireland, however defence counsel, Joseph McMahon, BL, acting on behalf of defence solicitor Sarah Ryan, argued Kalinowski was a long-time resident in Ireland, that his sister was also residing here, and he had had a record of being “consistently” employed here over the past 12 years.

Kalinowski was arrested by gardaí during an “intelligence-led” operation, it was heard.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail, on an independent surety of €2,000 of which €1,000 was to be lodged and approved by gardaí, to appear before Limerick District Court on 2 May.