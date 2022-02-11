#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 February 2022
Man (40s) charged in connection with seizure of €250,000 worth of drugs in Laois

Two searches took place in the vicinity of Ballyfin in Co Laois.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 11 Feb 2022, 11:07 AM
Drugs seized include cannabis and suspected amphetamine
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in connection with the seizure of over €250,000 worth of drugs in Co Laois earlier this week.

Two premises in the Ballyfin area in Co Laois were searched by Gardaí on 9 February as part of an operation that is targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs.

During the search, 156 cannabis plants worth an estimated €124,000 were seized, alongside a quantity of cannabis worth €120,000 and suspected amphetamine worth €10,000.

In total, €254,000 worth of drugs were seized in the two searches.

The drugs are set to be taken to Forensic Science Ireland, where they will be analysed.

The man (42) was arrested by Gardaí following the search, and was taken to Tullamore Garda Station. He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged with drug offences and has appeared before a sitting of Nenagh District Court this morning.

