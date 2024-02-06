Man arrested in connection with Dublin riots to appear in court this afternoon

A MAN charged in connection with the riots in Dublin will appear before the courts today.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at around 2pm yesterday at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. He has been detained at a garda station in north Dublin city.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm this afternoon.

The riots took place on the evening of 23 November. Rioters attacked gardaí, looted shops, set fires and damaged vehicles.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.