Man (30s) due in court in connection with stabbing on Dublin's Grafton Street

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a stabbing on Grafton Street yesterday morning.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested following the incident and taken to a Garda station in Dublin city centre, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
