Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 21 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie File photo of Grafton Street, Dublin.
# Dublin
Man (30s) due in court in connection with stabbing on Dublin's Grafton Street
The incident occurred yesterday morning.
2.9k
0
38 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a stabbing on Grafton Street yesterday morning.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested following the incident and taken to a Garda station in Dublin city centre, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags