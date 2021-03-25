#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 25 March 2021
Man charged over fire at Co Monaghan garda station in 2019

The incident happened at Emyvale Garda Station in the early hours of Monday, 28 October 2019.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 10:59 AM
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a fire at Emyvale Garda Station in Co Monaghan in 2019. 

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, 28 October 2019. Extensive damage was caused to the building. 

Fire personnel and gardaí attended the scene at the time. 

Gardaí investigating the fire yesterday arrested a man in his mid-30s in connection with arson. 

The man has since been charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear before a sitting of Cavan District Court at 10.30am today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

