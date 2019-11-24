Northern Irish man (23) charged over Essex lorry deaths

The truck pictures in Essex last month.

A MAN HAS been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Essex on 23 October.

Christopher Kennedy (23) was arrested on Friday and has now been charged, Essex Police confirmed today.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Kennedy, of Corkley Road in Darkley, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A number of other people have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam in connection to the incident and some are facing charges.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson (25) from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

Eamon Harrison (22) from Mayobridge, Co Down, is also facing 39 counts of manslaughter. He is alleged to have delivered the trailer in which the people were found dead.

