This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Irish man (23) charged over Essex lorry deaths

Christopher Kennedy has been charged with human trafficking offences.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 10:15 AM
18 minutes ago 2,542 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904457
The truck pictures in Essex last month.
Image: PA
The truck pictures in Essex last month.
The truck pictures in Essex last month.
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Essex on 23 October.

Christopher Kennedy (23) was arrested on Friday and has now been charged, Essex Police confirmed today.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Kennedy, of Corkley Road in Darkley, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A number of other people have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam in connection to the incident and some are facing charges.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson (25) from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

Related Read

08.11.19 Here are the names of the 39 victims of the Essex lorry tragedy

Eamon Harrison (22) from Mayobridge, Co Down, is also facing 39 counts of manslaughter. He is alleged to have delivered the trailer in which the people were found dead.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie