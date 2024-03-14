Advertisement
File photo Alamy Stock Photo
due in court

Man charged over false imprisonment of woman following garda alert for van

On Tuesday, gardaí a countrywide Garda alert was sent out to urgently find a yellow Renault van and its occupants.
4.6k
56 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged following the alleged false imprisonment of a woman earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, a countrywide garda alert was sent out to urgently find a yellow Renault van and its occupants. 

Within hours of the appeal being issued, a member of the public contacted gardaí and the van was found and detained in Co Mayo. 

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found safe. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the North Western Garda Region.

Gardaí have now charged the man.

He is due to appear before Bray District Court at 10.30am today. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags