Man charged over false imprisonment of woman following garda alert for van

A MAN HAS been charged following the alleged false imprisonment of a woman earlier this week.
On Tuesday, a countrywide garda alert was sent out to urgently find a yellow Renault van and its occupants.
Within hours of the appeal being issued, a member of the public contacted gardaí and the van was found and detained in Co Mayo.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was found safe.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the North Western Garda Region.
Gardaí have now charged the man.
He is due to appear before Bray District Court at 10.30am today.
Investigations are ongoing.
