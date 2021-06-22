#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged over fatal assault at Dublin house on Sunday

The man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear in court today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 7:55 AM
A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault that occurred late on Sunday night in Dublin 24.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene at a home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, where a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí announced yesterday that a man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident. The man has now been charged. He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am today.

It’s understood the victim was known to the accused.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

