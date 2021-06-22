Man charged over fatal assault at Dublin house on Sunday

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault that occurred late on Sunday night in Dublin 24.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene at a home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, where a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí announced yesterday that a man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident. The man has now been charged. He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am today.

It’s understood the victim was known to the accused.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

