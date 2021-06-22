Man charged over fatal assault at Dublin house on Sunday

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault that occurred late on Sunday night in Dublin 24.
Shortly before midnight on Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene at a home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, where a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardaí announced yesterday that a man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident. The man has now been charged. He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am today.
It’s understood the victim was known to the accused.
A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS