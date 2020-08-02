Man (20s) to appear in court following suspected fatal assault in Kildare on Friday

A MAN IN his 20s is to appear in court this afternoon following a suspected fatal assault in Kildare on Friday.

A man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan, Co Kildare at around 9pm on Friday evening.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. A post-mortem was scheduled to be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Following enquiries, a man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is to appear before Naas District Court this afternoon.