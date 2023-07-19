Man due in court over fatal assault of teenager in north Dublin earlier this year

A MAN HAS been charged over the fatal assault of a teenager in Swords, north Dublin earlier this year.

The incident happened on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on 23 February.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition following the incident. He later died at the hospital on 26 February.

Gardaí have now charged a man, aged in his early 20s, in relation to the fatal assault.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.