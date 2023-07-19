Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 19 July 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Swords
Man due in court over fatal assault of teenager in north Dublin earlier this year
The incident happened on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on 23 February.
5.2k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged over the fatal assault of a teenager in Swords, north Dublin earlier this year. 

The incident happened on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on 23 February. 

A 19-year-old man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition following the incident. He later died at the hospital on 26 February. 

Gardaí have now charged a man, aged in his early 20s, in relation to the fatal assault. 

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags