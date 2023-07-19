Man due in court over fatal assault of teenager in north Dublin earlier this year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been charged over the fatal assault of a teenager in Swords, north Dublin earlier this year.
The incident happened on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on 23 February.
A 19-year-old man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition following the incident. He later died at the hospital on 26 February.
Gardaí have now charged a man, aged in his early 20s, in relation to the fatal assault.
He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site