A MAN IS due in court tomorrow in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Sligo last year.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered at a residence in Sligo Town on 1 May 2023.

Gardaí have now arrested and charged a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Garda investigations are ongoing.