Man (40) charged over fatal Ballyfermot shooting

Michael Tormey was shot outside his home on 9 January.

A MAN HAS been charged over the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot earlier this month.

Michael Tormey was shot outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot on 9 January.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting have charged a 40-year-old man in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

A 39-year-old woman who was also held regarding the shooting has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said this evening that investigations are ongoing.