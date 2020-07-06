Man (30s) charged over fatal three-car crash in Co Tipperary

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in relation to a road crash involving three cars in which a man in his 70s died.

The incident occurred at around 6.50am yesterday at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars – the man in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear seat passenger of another car involved – a man in his 20s – was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene and he was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man has now been charged in relation to the collision. He is due to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.