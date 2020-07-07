Man charged following seizure of handgun during search of car in Portlaoise

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized a handgun and ammunition during a search of a car in Co Laois yesterday.

As part of an intelligence led operation carried out by gardaí, a car was stopped yesterday afternoon on the M7 in Clonkeen in Portlaoise.



Gardaí carried out a search of the car and a Glock 17 handgun with ammunition was found and seized.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he was detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.

Gardaí have now charged the man in relation to the seizure of the firearm.

He is due to appear before Tullamore District Court tomorrow at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.