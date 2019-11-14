This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 November, 2019
Man due in court over seizure of 3 handguns and ammunition in Drogheda

Gardaí found a bag containing three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:04 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the seizure of three handguns and ammunition in Drogheda, Co Louth. 

As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, gardaí from Drogheda conducted a search of a premises in the centre of Drogheda Town at around 3.45pm on Monday. 

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a holdall bag containing three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition. 

A man in his late 30s was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Drogheda Garda Station. 

He has now been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie