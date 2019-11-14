Man due in court over seizure of 3 handguns and ammunition in Drogheda

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the seizure of three handguns and ammunition in Drogheda, Co Louth.

As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, gardaí from Drogheda conducted a search of a premises in the centre of Drogheda Town at around 3.45pm on Monday.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a holdall bag containing three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Drogheda Garda Station.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court this morning.

