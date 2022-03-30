#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Man due in court charged over hijacking and security alert in north Belfast

He has been charged with a number of offences.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 8:31 PM
6 minutes ago 133 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726031
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IS due to appear in court after being charged in relation to a hijacking and security alert in the Crumlin Road area north Belfast on Friday. 

On Friday morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in north Belfast when he was abruptly evacuated due to a security alert.

Detectives investigating the incident have now charged a 40-year-old man with a number of offences. 

He has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing bomb hoax. 

The man is due to appear before Laganside Magistrate Court tomorrow. 

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A 48-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie