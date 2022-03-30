Man due in court charged over hijacking and security alert in north Belfast

A MAN IS due to appear in court after being charged in relation to a hijacking and security alert in the Crumlin Road area north Belfast on Friday.

On Friday morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in north Belfast when he was abruptly evacuated due to a security alert.

Detectives investigating the incident have now charged a 40-year-old man with a number of offences.

He has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing bomb hoax.

The man is due to appear before Laganside Magistrate Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A 48-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.