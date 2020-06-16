Man (20s) charged over fatal hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny

A MAN HAS been charged after another man died following a hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny in Donegal.

At approximately 4am yesterday, a man’s body was discovered by a road user along the roadway at Windyhall.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An examination of the area was conducted by gardaí who have identified the man was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí yesterday in relation to the investigation.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Particularly, gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who travelled in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am yesterday and who may have camera/dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.