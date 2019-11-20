This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged as part of investigation into attempted ATM robbery in Co Down

The attempted theft took place in the early hours of Monday morning in Ballynahinch.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 10:26 AM
A crane removing the forecourt roof of Carlisle's filling station following an attempted ATM robbery.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A crane removing the forecourt roof of Carlisle's filling station following an attempted ATM robbery.
A crane removing the forecourt roof of Carlisle's filling station following an attempted ATM robbery.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland have charged a 26-year-old man as part of an investigation into the attempted theft of an ATM in Ballynahinch in the early hours of Monday morning. 

The 26-year-old is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court in NI this morning. He has been charged with burglary (non dwelling), criminal damage endangering life with intent, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property and theft. 

Three men were arrested yesterday following the incident in which a bulldozer attempted to rip an ATM from the wall of a filling station on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch, Co Down at 5.28am on Monday. 

Those involved were reported to have fled the scene empty-handed but caused substantial damage to the premises and the roof of the forecourt.  

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences as part of the investigation is still in custody assisting police with inquiries. A 24-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.  

