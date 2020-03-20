Man remanded in custody charged in connection with fatal collision in Killiney

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody charged with robbery and endangerment of life in connection with a fatal collision which claimed the life of a mother-of-three in south Co. Dublin last week.

Jacqueline McGovern (54) was one of two women struck by a car as she walked on a footpath on Avondale Road in Killiney on the night of 10 March last, minutes after an alleged shop raid in the locality.

McGovern, a special needs assistant was from the area and worked at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School in Johnstown. She was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s University Hospital the following morning.

Darren Rowe, from Dunedin Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin, was arrested earlier this week and was the third of three men to be charged as a result of the investigation.

Rowe, who is on disability benefit, appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

The 34-year-old was charged with robbery of Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey and endangerment of life, creating substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, at Avondale Road.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Brian Davoren.

He told Judge Malone that the accused made no reply after caution when he was charged on Thursday evening at Cabinteely Garda station.

“He had nothing to say and was handed a true copy of the charge sheet,” Detective Garda Davoren said.

He confirmed that there was an objection to bail, however, defence solicitor Sandra Frayne said a bail application was not being made at this stage.

A statement of her client’s means was prepared and the judge granted legal aid after noting Rowe was in receipt of a disability benefit payment of €213 a week.

There was consent to a one-week remand in custody and he will face another hearing at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

Judge Malone said the next stage is to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Frayne also told Judge Malone a bail application will be made on the next date and Court Services would be notified.

Rowe, dressed in a white jacket, navy shirt, blue jeans and grey runners, has not yet had indicated how he will plead.

He spoke briefly during the proceedings to nominate his defence solicitor’s firm to represent him.

Yesterday, two other men were remanded in custody after they faced court hearings.

Both were charged with the robbery of a Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey of €806 on March 10 in connection with the incident.

Edward Andrews was refused bail but the second accused, Terry Meegan, made no application for bail. Both were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

Father-of-one, Edward Andrews, with an address at Belarmine Hall, Stepaside, Co. Dublin, was refused bail by Judge Grainne Malone at Dún Laoghaire District Court.

Detective Garda Robert Clifford objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

He also told Judge Malone: “There is a possibility of further serious charges arising out of this incident.”

Defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam confirmed his client is pleading not guilty and he asked for bail to be granted.

In his objection, Detective Garda Clifford said the incident at Centra Barnhill Stores took place at 9.20pm on March 10. He alleged two masked raiders entered the store and threatened staff, including a 79-year-old man.

Staff were traumatised, he said.

Three tills were opened and just over €800 was allegedly taken. It was alleged the raiders fled to a waiting car.

A couple of minutes later a collision occurred and two women were knocked down, one was injured but the second died, Detective Garda Clifford had said.

The court had heard Andrews worked part-time as a labourer but was also on social welfare. He had a child and a partner, and he has lived with his parents at his current address for the past 10 years.

The second man was brought before a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Thursday also charged with robbery of the Centra shop.

Terry Meegan (27) with an address at Ridge Hall, “made a reply of no comment after caution”, said Detective Garda Deirdre Finn.

There was no application for bail and his solicitor confirmed his client’s consent to being remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 23 next, via video-link.

Legal aid was granted to Meegan who was unemployed.

Family and friends bade farewell to Jacqueline McGovern on Wednesday who was laid to rest following a service at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Killiney.

The second woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

