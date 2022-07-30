Man (31) charged in connection with 2013 Co Louth robbery in which garda was killed

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in connection with the robbery of a credit union in 2013 in Co Louth.

The 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening at Dublin Airport following his extradition from the UK.

Gardaí said he was detained overnight and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am. He is charged in connection with a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on 25 January 2013.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed and died at the scene of the robbery.

In 2020, Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Donohoe.

Brady is further set to stand trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court for plotting to pervert the course of justice.

Brady (31) and alleged accomplice Dean Byrne are charged with conspiring to persuade a key State witness not to testify during his trial for murdering Detective Adrian Donohoe.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.