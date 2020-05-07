This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in relation to assault after barricading himself in Limerick sitting room

Gardaí were called after a man assaulted someone in a Limerick estate last night.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 7 May 2020, 10:54 AM
Templegreen Estate in Limerick where the public order incident took place.
Image: Google Street View
Templegreen Estate in Limerick where the public order incident took place.
Templegreen Estate in Limerick where the public order incident took place.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested and charged in relation to several incidents that took place in Limerick yesterday. 

At around 8pm, gardaí received a report of a public order incident in the Templegreen estate in Newcastle West after a man assaulted someone with an implement. 

The man who was assaulted was brought to University Hospital Limerick and has since been discharged. 

Gardaí assisted by the Armed Support Unit attended the scene and searched the area.

Another man was spotted nearby in the Cois Timpeall housing estate. He entered a house and barricaded himself in the sitting room.

After some negotiation, the man refused to leave the house. The garda Armed Support Unit entered the house and arrested the man. 

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station and has since been charged to appear before Limerick District Court this morning. 

