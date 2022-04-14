Man (20s) due in court in Sligo charged in connection with deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Gardaí searching near the scene at Connaughton Road, Sligo following the death of Michael Snee.

A MAN IN his 20s arrested by gardaí investigating the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo has been charged.

Gardaí said the man will appear before Sligo District Court at 4.45pm today. It is expected the full charges will be laid out in court.

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo town following the deaths of two men in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.

A 58-year-old man, Michael Snee, was found dead in his home in Sligo town on Tuesday night, while Aidan Moffitt, 42, was found dead on Monday night.

Both men had suffered serious physical injuries due to a physical assault.

At approximately 1.45am yesterday, following “intense” local Garda enquiries, a man aged in his early 20s was arrested in Sligo town on suspicion of the murder of Michael Snee.

This man has now been charged.