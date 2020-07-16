This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 July, 2020
Man (20s) charged in relation to stabbing of man aged in his 70s in Dublin

The man is due to appear in court this morning at 10.30am.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 8:35 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the stabbing of a man aged in his early 70s yesterday morning in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that they have arrested and charged a man aged in his 20s following a stabbing incident that is reported to have occurred in the River Road area of Ashtown at around 11.40am yesterday.

Gardaí responded to reports that a man, aged in his early 70s, had received stab wound to his leg.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance crew and was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Garda arrested the man in his 20s close to the scene and a knife has been recovered.

The man was detained at Cabra Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

