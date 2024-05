A MAN CHARGED with public order offences after gardaí responded to reports of an incident at Grand Canal Square in Dublin has been granted €300 bail with conditions.

Lazlo Pop, 28, from eastern Europe but who previously lived at Mayor Walk, Waterford, appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court today.

Pop faces two charges under the Public Order Act for engaging in threatening, abusive, and insulting words or behaviour and refusing to give gardaí his name at Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, on 9 May.

Judge Murphy noted that he had been arrested twice recently for public order matters and that prosecuting Garda Adam Hannan had no objection to bail with conditions.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said that his client was a “suitable candidate” for legal aid, which was granted.

The court did not hear any evidence during the brief hearing about the events leading to the arrest.

The defence did not oppose the bail terms sought by the garda.

Pop, who did not address the court, was ordered to sign on three days a week at Pearse Street Garda Station and to refrain from entering the Grand Canal Square area. The garda handed over a summary of the prosecution evidence to the defence solicitor.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear again on 17 May. He has not yet indicated a plea.