Man (30) charged after masked men entered and threatened four pubs in Derry

POLICE IN THE North have charged a 30-year-old man after a group of armed and masked men, claiming to represent the IRA, entered and threatened four pubs in Derry last week.

PSNI Detective Inspector Wilson said the incidents happened some time between 7.15pm and 7.20pm on Friday.

Police understand the pubs were “heavily populated” at the time of the incidents, Wilson said.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by police investigating the incident and he was charged on Monday.

A second man, aged 30, has now been charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Wilson has this evening issued the following appeal: “Our investigation remains ongoing and as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.

“If you have any information, the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.