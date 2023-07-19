Man charged with murder after Irishman killed at home in west London last weekend

A MAN HAS been charged with murder after an Irishman was killed at his home in west London over the weekend.

James ‘JJ’ Donnelly (45), who was a native of Childers Park in Thurles, Co Tipperary, was found dead at his home in Station Road in Hayes, Hillingdon, London after the Met Police were called to the property at around 10am on Saturday, 15 July.

Donnelly was found with a slash wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3am on Sunday, officers arrested Leo Price, of Blair Close in Uxbridge, on suspicion of murder.

The 22-year-old was taken to a west London police station where he was later charged with one count of murder and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Donnelly is a former member of the Defence Forces.

Locals in Donnelly’s hometown of Thurles were shocked to hear of Donnelly’s murder.

Among those to pay tribute to the former soldier were local Tipperary TD in Thurles Michael Lowry.

“I extend my sincere sympathy to the immediate and extended members of the Donnelly family and to JJ’s many friends at this time,” Lowry said.

Another friend wrote: “He was a good friend and a great guitar player, he wore the uniform of Irish PDF and the UN Blue Beret. May the angels guid you by the side of Abraham towards the illuminated gates of Heaven.”

Donnelly is survived by his mother Bernie and aunt Win, brothers Mixie and Ger and sisters Linda, Paula, Fiona, Maria, Teresa and Bridann.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.