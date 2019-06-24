Man charged in relation to fatal shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale

Sean Little (L) and Jordan Davis (R) The two men were both shot dead within 18 hours of each other at separate locations in north Dublin.

Sean Little (L) and Jordan Davis (R) The two men were both shot dead within 18 hours of each other at separate locations in north Dublin.

A MAN HAS been charged by gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jordan Davis in the Darndale area of Dublin last month.

He is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice in court number 4 this morning at 10.30am.

Davis was shot a number of times in a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School on 22 May. He was pushing his infant child in a buggy at the time.

Shortly before he was killed, Davis had posted a tribute on Facebook to his friend Sean Little, who was shot dead the night before.

Investigating officers are examining a link between the two killings. They are also investigating whether the killing of Iranian national Hamid Sanambar in Coolock days later is linked to their deaths.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.