A man has been remanded in custody on a charge of murdering a father-of-two in Limerick City last year.

Joe Cahill, (44), appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with murdering Gerard Curtin, (42), on 4 November, 2023.

Gardaí discovered Mr Curtin’s body outside Mr Cahill’s home at 13 Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, in the early hours of the morning in question.

Joe Cahill was initially charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Curtin when he appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court sitting in Ennis on 5 November last year.

Curtin was found unresponsive outside the front entrance of Cahill’s home at around 4.40am, it’s understood he had been struck with an implement.

A post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist, however gardaí said the results were not being released for “operational reasons”.

Curtin, of Spit Land, Old Cork Rd, Limerick, had criminal convictions including for theft, burglary, and criminal damage.

The murder charge was first introduced before Limerick District Court on 4 March, it has emerged.

Cahill did not seek bail then as bail in respect of a murder charge can only be sought in the High Court, in Dublin.

Cahill, who is represented by Kerry solicitor Eamonn Dillon, was remanded in continuing custody yesterday to appear before Limerick District Court on 8 May for service of the State’s Book of Evidence ahead of his trial.