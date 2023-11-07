Man charged after another man left in critical condition following violent disorder incident

A MAN HAS been charged following a violent disorder incident in which another man was left in critical condition in Galway on Saturday.

The incident, involving a number of people, happened at around 11.40pm in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area of Ballinasloe.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remains in critical condition.

Four people have been arrested as part of the Garda investigation into the incident. They were detained at Garda stations in Co Galway under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Three women, one aged in her late teens and two in their 20s, have since been released without charged. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been charged. He is expected to appear before Roscommon District Court this morning.

An incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday, 4 November are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.