Dublin: 9°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Man due in court charged in relation to 2018 murder of Conor Quinn in Cork

Quinn died following an altercation at around 8.30pm on 12 July 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5694825
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IS due to appear in court over the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018. 

Quinn died following an altercation at around 8.30pm on 12 July 2018 on Bridge Street in Mallow, Cork. 

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man, aged in his 20s, has been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Quinn. 

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 4pm this afternoon. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

