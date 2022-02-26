Man due in court charged in relation to 2018 murder of Conor Quinn in Cork

A MAN IS due to appear in court over the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018.

Quinn died following an altercation at around 8.30pm on 12 July 2018 on Bridge Street in Mallow, Cork.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man, aged in his 20s, has been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Quinn.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 4pm this afternoon.

