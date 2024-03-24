Man charged over murder of Ian Baitson in Cork

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the murder of Ian Baitson in Cork.

Ian Baitson (33), who was working as a chef in Cobh, suffered a serious slash wound to his leg when he was set upon on last Friday night in the forecourt of a service station in the Newtown area of the town shortly before 9pm.

The suspect went on the run following this, before being arrested by gardaí on Friday night.

It is understood that the investigation team received information that he was hiding out in bed and breakfasts – their enquiries led them to a village in Waterford.

The ASU took the man into custody without any injuries.

He has now been charged and is expected to appear before Midleton District Court at 10:30am on Monday 25th March 2024.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor