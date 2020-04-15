This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Man (29) charged over murder of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh in Co Fermanagh

The 18-year-old died following an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:18 PM
John Paul McDonagh
Image: PSNI
John Paul McDonagh
John Paul McDonagh
Image: PSNI

A MAN HAS been charged over the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh. 

John Paul McDonagh was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night. He died in hospital on Monday morning. 

The PSNI has since launched a murder inquiry. 

A 29-year-old man has now been charged with the murder of McDonagh. 

The man is scheduled to appear before Strabane Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dungannon, tomorrow and will appear via video link. 

In addition to being charged with the murder of the McDonagh, the man has been charged with the offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. 

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

