18-year-old man charged with murder of Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve

LAST UPDATE | 27 minutes ago
AN 18-YEAR-OLD youth has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a Dublin restaurant in which another man was fatally injured on Christmas Eve.
David Amah of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin, was remanded in custody after a brief hearing at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
Father of one, Tristan Sherry, 26, was attacked after opening fire inside Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on the night of Saturday, 24 December 24.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends.
Mr Hennessy, from Corduff in west Dublin, was rushed to hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on 4 January, resulting in gardaí commencing a separate murder probe.
Sherry was disarmed at the scene and suffered fatal injuries in the restaurant.
A man was charged last week with his murder.
This morning, Garda Sergeant Emma Ryan told Judge Conneely that Mr Amah “made no reply” when charged at Finglas station with Mr Sherry’s murder.
The District Court does not have the power to consider a bail application in a murder case, which requires a High Court application.
Judge Conneely acceded to solicitor Tertius Van Eeden’s request to remand his client in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.
Simon Fleming solicitor was also assigned on legal aid to represent Mr Amah, who was unemployed and on social welfare.
The accused, who has yet to indicate a plea, sat silently throughout the brief hearing and did not address the court.
A second man arrested during the investigation was also brought before Blanchardstown District Court on other connected charges.
Wayne Deegan, 24, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, made no application for bail.
He was charged with producing a knife as a weapon during an offence, assault causing harm to Tristan Sherry, and violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with David Amah and Michael Andrecut, which would cause another person present to fear for their safety, at Browne’s Steakhouse on 24 December.
Detective Garda Sean Kelly said Mr Deegan was charged overnight at just after 12.30am at Blanchardstown station and “made no reply” to the charges.
Defence solicitor Sandra Frayne said her client, who did not speak during his hearing, was not seeking bail at this stage.
She added that Mr Deegan was reserving his position on bail but may be making an application on the next date.
Mr Deegan, wearing a red jacket, runners and grey trousers, was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 9 January.
He was also granted legal aid after the judge noted he was not working and “he is someone who is on disability”.
Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, was the first to be charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.
He was remanded in custody last week and is back in court on 16 January.
have your say