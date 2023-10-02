Third man charged in relation to MV Matthew cargo ship drug seizure

A THIRD MAN is to appear in court after being charged in relation with the seizure of almost €160 million of cocaine on a bulk cargo ship off the coast of Ireland.

The man is expected to appear before Wexford District Court at 10.30am.

A total of 2,253kg of cocaine was found on the MV Matthew after members of the Army Ranger Wing captured the vessel off the Co Cork coast by abseiling from a helicopter last week.

An Garda Síochána have said the seizure was the largest in the history of the state.

Two men who had been winched from that vessel were arrested and appeared before Waterford District Court on Friday.

Jamie Harbron (31) of South Avenue, Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, UK, and 60-year-old Ukrainian national Vitaliy Lapa, of no fixed abode, were charged with conspiracy to import drugs.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Wexford District Court via videolink today.

Five other men have been arrested in relation to the case.

One has been released without charge while the other four remain in custody.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.