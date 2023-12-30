Advertisement
Gardaí outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas Day Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Blanchardstown

Man charged over fatal Christmas Eve attack in Dublin

He is due to appear in court this morning.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an apparent gangland attack in which one man was killed and another critically injured in west Dublin on Christmas Eve.

A shooting and stabbing took place at Browne’s Steakhouse on Main Street in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, at approximately 8pm on Sunday, 24 December.

The man who was charged is due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The dead man, who was in his 20s, is believed to have been the gunman. He was named locally as Tristan Sherry. Sources said he sustained fatal injuries from being shot or stabbed in the aftermath of the initial shooting.

The second man, who is in his 40s, was shot in the upper body and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
