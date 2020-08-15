Man charged after cannabis grow house is discovered in Cavan

Plants seized from the cannabis grow house in Cavan.

A MAN IN his 40s been charged in relation to the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Cavan.

The man was arrested after €110,000 worth of 137 suspected cannabis plants (pending analysis) were found at a grow house in Bailieboro yesterday afternoon.

He was charged late last night in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court in Mullingar at 5pm today.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

