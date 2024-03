A MAN HAS been charged in connection to a fatal road crash in Co Monaghan that killed two teenagers.

The crash occurred on 31 July, 2023 at 6.45pm on the N54 at Legnakelly when four teenagers were being driven to a Debs ball in Monaghan Town.

Advertisement

Kiea Mc Cann, aged 17, and Dlava Mohamed, aged 16, were killed in the crash.

Dlava Mohamed, ahed 16, and Kiea McCann, aged 17, died in the crash last July

A man in his 60s is due to appear before Monaghan District Court this morning, charged in relation to the incident.