Man (30s) charged in relation to fatal assault in Limerick city

A MAN HAS been charged with the fatal assault of a man aged in his 40s in Limerick City last week.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault that occurred at Parnell Street on Friday last week have charged a man aged in his 30s.

He is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Ennis District Court today at 5pm.

A second man, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested yesterday, and remains detained in Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Advertisement

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts