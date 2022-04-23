Man (30s) charged in relation to fatal assault in Limerick city

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN HAS been charged with the fatal assault of a man aged in his 40s in Limerick City last week.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault that occurred at Parnell Street on Friday last week have charged a man aged in his 30s.
He is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Ennis District Court today at 5pm.
A second man, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested yesterday, and remains detained in Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Comments are closed as the case is before the courts
