Dublin: 7 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Man charged over fatal stabbing in Loughlinstown last October

Derek Reddin was stabbed in Co Dublin last year.

By Órla Ryan Monday 20 Jul 2020, 7:28 AM
A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in Loughlinstown in Co Dublin last October.

The man was charged yesterday, following direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am today.

Shortly after midnight on 15 October 2019, gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on Loughlinstown Drive, where a man in his 30s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local garda units and emergency services attended at the scene but the man, later named as Derek Reddin, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

