Man charged over murder of Kevin Conway in Antrim this month

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the murder of Kevin Conway, who was shot in Co Antrim earlier this month.

The 27-year-old man will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Yesterday police in Northern Ireland arrested another man, a 53-year-old, and he remains in custody. A third man who was arrested is on bail.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on 9 January 2024 in the Greenan housing estate, near Andersonstown, in West Belfast.

The PSNI named the man as 26-year-old Kevin Conway.

Conway was shot multiple times in his home.

“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area,” said PSNI Detective Inspector Gina Quinn earlier this month.

“Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society.”

Conway had been charged in relation to the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla in Lurgan, Co Armagh on 12 January last year.

Advertisement

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

Detective Inspector Quinn said: “I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society.

“The streets will be safer when they are behind bars.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.

“I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.”

Police currently remain at the scene which is cordoned off at this time and Quinn said local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days.

Elsewhere, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said this afternoon: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

SDLP councillor for West Belfast Paul Doherty has said the community “has been left shocked” by the shooting in the area and are “seriously concerned at this outbreak of criminality” in the area.

Doherty said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life.”

“There can be no justification for what has happened here, I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice,” he added.