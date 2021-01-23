#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged over seizure of firearms and ammunition in Cork

The man, aged in his 60s, appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 2:26 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged over the seizure of three firearms and live ammunition in Co Cork.

The man was arrested after the guns and ammunition were found during the search of a residential property in Clonakilty on Thursday.

Gardaí have since charged the man and he appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this afternoon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
