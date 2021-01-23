Man charged over seizure of firearms and ammunition in Cork

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged over the seizure of three firearms and live ammunition in Co Cork.
The man was arrested after the guns and ammunition were found during the search of a residential property in Clonakilty on Thursday.
Gardaí have since charged the man and he appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this afternoon.
