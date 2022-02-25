#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 February 2022
Man to appear in court over fatal shooting of Keith Conlon in Tallaght

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Feb 2022, 8:17 AM
The scene of the shooting on Tuesday
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE MAN ARRESTED in relation to the fatal shooting of another man in Tallaght in Dublin on Tuesday has been charged in relation to the incident.

Keith Conlon, who is from the local area, suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the head on Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead yesterday.

A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.

The incident happened off the Blessington Road in Hazel Grove the area of Tallaght.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the shooting and has since been charged.

He remains in custody at Tallaght Garda Station and will appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

