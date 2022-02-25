Man to appear in court over fatal shooting of Keith Conlon in Tallaght

The scene of the shooting on Tuesday

THE MAN ARRESTED in relation to the fatal shooting of another man in Tallaght in Dublin on Tuesday has been charged in relation to the incident.

Keith Conlon, who is from the local area, suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the head on Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead yesterday.

A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.

The incident happened off the Blessington Road in Hazel Grove the area of Tallaght.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the shooting and has since been charged.

He remains in custody at Tallaght Garda Station and will appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

