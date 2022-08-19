Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Friday 19 August 2022
Man charged with murder of Irishman Thomas O’Halloran (87) in London

Thomas O’Halloran was stabbed in London earlier this week.

By Press Association Friday 19 Aug 2022, 7:09 AM
File image of Thomas O'Halloran.
Image: PA
File image of Thomas O'Halloran.
File image of Thomas O'Halloran.
Image: PA

A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Irishman Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in London.

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates today over the killing of O’Halloran (87) who was stabbed in Greenford, west London on Tuesday.

O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare, was a passionate musician and “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine a few months ago.

Byer will appear before Willesden Magistrates Court.

Stephen Pound, former Labour MP for Ealing North near London, said Thomas O’Halloran was like a “community king on his mobility throne”, and was the heart of the area.

Clare senator Martin Conway described the mood in Ennistymon as “dull”.

He said O’Halloran would visit his family and friends in Ennistymon every year.

Conway said: “Thomas remained in contact with his family and friends in Ennistymon. The last time he was in Clare was at a wedding of one of his niece’s.

“He was a well-known figure in the area and people are truly shocked.”

