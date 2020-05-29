Man (20s) charged after pharmacy robbed in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged following the robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin.
The incident happened at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon, when a man entered the premises on Manor Street in Dublin 7 and threatened staff.
The suspect then left the scene on foot with a sum of cash after removing the contents of the cash register.
A man was arrested by gardaí a short time later in the area and taken to Bridewell garda station. A quantity of cash was also recovered.
The man has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS