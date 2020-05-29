Man (20s) charged after pharmacy robbed in Dublin

The incident happened on Manor Street in Dublin 7

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged following the robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon, when a man entered the premises on Manor Street in Dublin 7 and threatened staff.

The suspect then left the scene on foot with a sum of cash after removing the contents of the cash register.

A man was arrested by gardaí a short time later in the area and taken to Bridewell garda station. A quantity of cash was also recovered.

The man has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

