Man (32) charged over serious assault of woman in Arklow at the weekend

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged in relation to the serious assault of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning.

Daniel Murtagh (32), from Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, was today refused bail in Bray District Court.

He is charged under Section 4 of the non-fatal offences against the person act.

The court heard that Murtagh told gardaí “sorry” when he was charged.

Lott remains in a critical condition.

Judge David Kennedy remanded the accused in custody. He is due to appear again before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Murtagh was granted free legal aid. Gardaí objected to bail citing the seriousness of the alleged offence.

