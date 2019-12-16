This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (32) charged over serious assault of woman in Arklow at the weekend

Daniel Murtagh (32), from Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, was today refused bail in Bray District Court.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Dec 2019, 4:23 PM
1 hour ago 7,031 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935828
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged in relation to the serious assault of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning.

He is charged under Section 4 of the non-fatal offences against the person act.

He is charged under Section 4 of the non-fatal offences against the person act.

The court heard that Murtagh told gardaí “sorry” when he was charged.

Lott remains in a critical condition.

Judge David Kennedy remanded the accused in custody. He is due to appear again before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Murtagh was granted free legal aid. Gardaí objected to bail citing the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

