Man (30s) charged over shooting incident in Co Waterford

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a shooting incident in Co Waterford on Monday.

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times outside the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at 2.15pm on Monday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. His condition was described on Tuesday evening as critical.

A man in his 30s has now been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court later today.

Another man in his 30s, who was arrested earlier this week, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

