This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) charged over shooting incident in Co Waterford

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times on Monday afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Dec 2019, 2:50 PM
32 minutes ago 1,245 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4948214
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a shooting incident in Co Waterford on Monday. 

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times outside the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at 2.15pm on Monday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. His condition was described on Tuesday evening as critical.

A man in his 30s has now been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court later today. 

Another man in his 30s, who was arrested earlier this week, has been released without charge. 

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie