Man (30s) charged in connection with 2018 shop burglary in Co Limerick

The incident happened shortly before 2am on 3 May 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 12:50 PM
17 minutes ago 713 Views No Comments
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged over a burglary of a shop in Co Limerick in May 2018.

Shortly before 2am on 3 May 2018, gardaí received a report of a burglary at a shop in Cloonreask, Askeaton in which the suspects had removed a safe from the premises. 

When gardaí arrived at the scene, the safe was located outside the shop and still contained its contents. 

A car with false registration plates that had been involved in a single car vehicle collision was located a short time later between Adare and Croom. This car had been stolen from the UK in 2018. 

An investigation was subsequently carried out by detective gardaí in Newcastle West. 

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday and detained at Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged to appear before Newcastle West District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

