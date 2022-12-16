Man due in court following suspected fatal assault of woman in Co Laois

A MAN HAS been charged following the suspected fatal assault of a woman in Co Laois this evening.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Mountmellick at approximately 4.45pm on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Wednesday and detained at Portlaoise Garda Station.

He has now been charged by gardaí.

The man is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning.

